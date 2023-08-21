The Alton School District has two school closings today (Mon) due to a problem with the air conditioning.
No school today for students attending Alton High and Gilson Brown Elementary.
Alton School District Director of Building and Grounds Dave McClintock tells the Big Z they had a power issue at both buildings knocking out the A/C and leaving behind condensation on floors and stairs. He says crews are cleaning up today and will be back early Tuesday to check all buildings to make sure the A/C is working properly during the hot and humid weather this week.