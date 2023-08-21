The Alton School District has two school closings today (Mon) due to a problem with the air conditioning.
No school today (Mon) for students attending Alton High and Gilson Brown Elementary.
Alton School District Director of Building and Grounds Dave McClintock tells the Big Z they had a power issue at both buildings knocking out the A/C and leaving behind condensation on floors and stairs. He says crews are cleaning up today and will be back early Tuesday to check all buildings to make sure the A/C is working properly during the hot and humid weather this week.