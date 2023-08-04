The Alton Area Animal Aid Association continues its mission of finding forever homes for cats and dogs, but sometimes donations fall below what is needed to keep the animals fed. With so many furry friends there, supplies are sometimes quickly depleted.
5A’s Executive Director Ric Jun tells The Big Z they stay full most of the time.
Cleaning supplies and kitty litter are often overlooked needs when donations come in, and right now the need is mostly cat-related. For more information, call 466-3702 or go to http://www.fiveas.org