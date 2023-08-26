The 32nd annual Tri-County Antique Club Olden Days Festival is today and tomorrow at the club grounds in Dow. The event features antique tractors, farm equipment, blacksmith demonstrations, tractor pulls, food and entertainment. Admission is $5 per person but kids 12 and under get in for free.
Event spokesman Tom Bechtold tells the Big Z they love to get the kids outside and show them the old time machinery:
Hours today (Sat) are 7am-5pm with activities starting at 10am, Sunday hours are 7am to 4pm with a Country Church service at 9am. Breakfast is served both days from 7-10am, with lunch served into the afternoon. The Tri-County Antique Club is located under the windmill on Route 3 in Dow, two miles west of Highway 109.