This year's East Alton - Wood River Oiler Hall of Fame class includes a member of the military, a firefighter, engineer, and educator. The Hall of Fame was created by the East Alton Wood Ricer High School Board of Education in 2009 to recognize the accomplishments of past grads on an every-other-year basis.
The induction ceremony will be held October21st . Dr. John Pearson, retired East Alton - Wood River High School District Superintendent tells The Big Z the selection panel looks at each nominee's "body of work."
2023 inductees are: retired firefighter Mark Burris; former pro-baseball player Steve Haug; chemical engineer Dr. Marvin Havens; pharmacist Starlin Haydon-Greatting; retired educator Robert Kasten; naval combat pilot Ernie Maguire (deceased); attorney Erin Phillips; and public health administrator Capitola (Cappie) Stanley
You can listen to the full interview with Pearson here: https://www.advantagenews.com/podcasts/lets_talk/oiler-alumni-hall-of-fame-2023/audio_bdcd63be-20c9-11ee-a4d7-638b8a4a474c.html
Below are the short bios of the eight new inductees to the Hall of Fame, with a condensed version of their accomplishments and contributions.
Mark Burris (Class of 1971) enjoyed a 28-year meritorious career with the Wood River Fire Department, where he retired as Chief. During his career with WRFD, he received the Heroes of the Midwest Award for giving medical aid to a student who collapsed at an EAWR football game in May of 1997. Mark also chaired the WRFD food basket program for the needy at Christmas. He was also a 16-year elected member on the Madison County Board (1998-2014), representing his district in the East Alton and Wood River area. Mark’s baseball success at EAWR led him to being drafted in the 12th round by the Minnesota Twins and played in the Gulf Coast League starting in its All-Star game as a 17-year-old. After returning from the minor leagues, Mark played major fast pitch softball in Illinois and Missouri making various all-state and all regional teams. He was also elected to the Illinois Softball Hall of Fame in 1992 and the St. Louis Softball Hall of Fame in 2016.
Steve Haug (Class of 1971) enjoyed a long and eventful career in the area refineries, with Amoco, Clark, Premcor, and Valero, serving in several capacities as an operator and/or terminal manager over 42 years in those industries. Steve also spent many years as an amateur athletic coach in many sports, but most significantly baseball. He coached decades worth of spring and summer baseball programs, involving hundreds of EAWR and other Metro East kids. His love and talent for baseball and his great career as an Oiler led him to being the highest signed catcher in the 1971 Major League Baseball Draft for the Chicago Cubs at the age of 17. Steve spent six years in the Chicago Cub organization and one year with the New York Yankees, before retiring from professional baseball. Throughout this career, Steve’s community spirit and baseball excellence led to a lifetime of giving back to his community and to the young baseball players in the area.
Dr. Marvin Havens (Class of 1966) had a distinguished career in Chemical Engineering. Although his formal education finished with a PhD from the University of Missouri - Rolla, his curiosity and “dirty fingernails” combined to provide many opportunities for life-long learning in how to make things work. He designed and built several pilot plants, including: 1) A 42’ semi-trailer along with analytical instrumentation that was operated in several locations including South Africa and Germany; 2) A plant where he designed and installed polymer processing equipment; and 3) A high voltage power supply to generate electron beams for crosslinking plastic. Marvin advised on a factory in China where he de-bottlenecked production and increased output ten-fold in two years. As a result of the materials and process experience gained, he was granted forty-one US patents and wrote several technical papers, one of which was awarded Best Paper at the symposium. After retirement, he was inducted into the UMR Academy of Chemical Engineers and is still involved with technical work as a teacher and consultant.
Starlin Haydon-Greatting (Class of 1976)currently serves through SHG Clinical Consulting as the Illinois Pharmacists Association’s Director of Clinical Programs and Population Health, which establishes community-based chronic disease and comprehensive medication management programs. As the Network Coordinator, for diabetes, diabetes prevention, and cardiovascular health programs, she sees patients in the pharmacist-based chronic care management programs for self-insured employers and the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH). She currently is active as a Diabetes Care and Education Specialist and Lifestyle Coach and serves on the Association of Diabetes Care and Education Specialist (ADCES) Board of Directors. Starlin specializes in pharmacoepidemiology and health economics and is an expert in the field of healthcare outcomes research, drug-use analysis, and reimbursement, with over 30 years of experience in medical-pharmacy claims analysis and population health management, especially in quality care and underserved populations. Her list of honors and awards include: IPhA’s Innovative Pharmacy Practice-1997; the 2008 Pharmacist of the Year Award by the Illinois Pharmacists Association (IPhA); the 2011 St. Louis College of Pharmacy’s Distinguished Alumni Award, and was inducted into their Phi Lambda Sigma Leadership Society, Alpha Theta Chapter in 2016.
Robert Kasten (Class of 1966) has provided such a long, memorable, and distinguished association with EAWR. Over the course of 31 years as a business education teacher, coach, Athletic Director, Dean, and Principal, Bob left his mark on academics and athletics through his leadership. Bob also role modeled to staff and students by being involved in all aspects of EAWR life: In coaching; through his countless hours of beautifying the campus; his service on the EAWR Foundation Board; his leadership in helping to bring the computer network into use; and by his volunteer work with youth sports as a coach. While at EAWR, Bob was an outstanding athlete, excelling in football, basketball, and especially as a baseball player. He received a baseball scholarship to Eastern Illinois University, where he starred as a pitcher, making All-Conference in his senior year. Bob is very community minded, through his 35-year service on the Wood River Park & Recreation Board and his service as a Finance Committee member at Holy Angels Catholic Church in Wood River.
Ernie Maguire (Class of 1939 - Posthumous) was a highly decorated naval combat pilot, who fought in both World War II and the Korean Conflict. After about a year of training completed, he was commissioned in January 1944 and was shipped to the Pacific Theater to fly torpedo and dive bombers off of aircraft carriers. Ernie flew 21 missions in numerous sea and island battles, launching torpedoes and strafing enemy ships and later flew 16 missions as a dive bomber pilot, including the Battle of the Philippine Sea. After the war, Ernie remained in the Naval Reserve and was stationed at the reserve unit in St. Louis. When the Korean War erupted, he was called back to active duty and was transferred to Korea in 1951, as a naval bomber pilot. He earned two major medals, the Distinguished Flying Cross and the Naval Air Medal for scoring direct hits against two important bridges in September 1951, which became the inspiration of the James Michener novel, “The Bridges at Toko-Ri,” and the film used some of the actual gun-sight camera footage in the later movie.
Erin Phillips (Class of 1994) is a local attorney with Unsell, Schattnik & Phillips, PC. Ms. Phillips joined the firm as a law clerk in 2006 prior to graduating from Saint Louis University School of Law. Erin passed the Illinois Bar that year and became an associate with the firm and later a partner in 2013. She concentrates her practice on litigation arising from injuries, wills and estate matters, and representation of local municipalities. Ms. Phillips was previously recognized by Super Lawyers magazine as a "Rising Star" in 2012, 2014, 2015 and 2016 and was recommended by her peers as a "Leading Lawyer" from 2017 to 2023. Ms. Phillips has resolved cases for her clients exceeding a million dollars in value and has tried matters before the Southern District of Illinois Federal Court as well as multiple venues in Illinois State Courts. Erin is a member of the Riverbend East Rotary Club and was awarded a Paul Harris Fellow. Also, she has donated her time to Girl Scout Troop 333, the Miner's Theater in Collinsville, IL, Bike MS and the EAWR Foundation Board.
Capitola (Cappie) Stanley (Class of 1963) has enjoyed a distinguished career in the field of public health administration and nursing. She has served various county health departments in Illinois and North Carolina. In all of these positions, she has led public health efforts through family and social programs and initiatives, administering programs dealing with all the concerns of public health, including maternal health and prenatal care, child care and wellness, chronic disease, aging, communicable disease, etc. For 18 years, Cappie was the Director of Health Services for Cabarrus County, NC, a county with over 178,000 population. In that position, she was responsible for supervision of a $9 Million budget and over 120 staff members. During that work, she also served as a liaison to the North Carolina Board of Nursing and Division of Public Health. Cappie holds a BSN from University of Iowa and a Masters in Public Health from the University of North Carolina. While at EAWR, Cappie was very active in academics, Student Council, National Honor Society, and drama.