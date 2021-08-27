With the order to require indoor masking coming from the Governor’s office a number of businesses are having to adjust quickly again. The announcement came as part of a statement that also requires either vaccines or weekly COVID testing of those in the education, health care, and state workers in congregate settings.
Patty Rotermund at Best Western Premier in Alton tells The Big Z what it means for their business.
As for larger events like banquets and weddings, Rotermund says they don’t expect any impact, as this new mandate does not call for any capacity limits.