Veterans and their supporters gathered Friday morning to honor their own on ground dating back to one of the earliest local settlements. Crosses representing unmarked graves of 56 individuals in Vaughn Hill Cemetery were dedicated by the local chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution. The cemetery sits on ground settled as part of Rattan’s Prairie in 1804 by Ohioan Thomas Rattan who fought in the American Revolution. It's also tied to the Wood River Massacre. DAR Regent Carol Borner said those buried at the site deserved recognition.
The crowd braved the chill Veteran's Day for the ceremony which also paid tribute to all veterans. Borner mentioned the cemetery's Garden of Unknowns, fashioned from broken relics of various old headstones and noted the patriotism of the DAR organization.
The event was sponsored by the Ninian Edwards Chapter, NSDAR of Alton in cooperation with the Wood River Heritage Council, the Wood River Cemetery Commission and the City of Wood River. Members of the General George Rogers Clark Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution presented colors.