Alton’s Hayner Public Library District has new laptop computers and hotspots for rental.
The laptops come equipped with Microsoft Office Suite programs and can be used with a mouse or touchscreen.
Assistant director Mary Cordes tells The Big Z anyone with a Hayner Public Library card can check them out.
The library received funding for the laptops through the Illinois State Library’s “Expanding Digital Inclusion” grant program.
They are available at both the downtown library location and the Alton Square branch.