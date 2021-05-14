Lewis and Clark Community College requires all those visiting campus to complete a daily COVID-19 Self Certification Form. To complete the form and for current information regarding campus operations during the pandemic, visit lc.edu/coronavirus.com.
5/17 – Interactive Mural Unveiling: noon, The Commons, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-4729.
5/18 – L&C Veterans Club and The Old Bakery Beer Company Blood Drive: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., The Old Bakery Beer Company, 400 Landmarks Blvd., Alton. (618) 468-5500.
5/19 – Pre-Commencement Photo Ops with Blazer: 2-5:30 p.m., Godfrey Campus, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-7000.
5/19 – Flow and Restore Yoga: 6 p.m., free virtual event, Zoom Meeting ID: 9772655 7761. (618) 468-6400.
5/19 – 50th Annual Commencement: 7 p.m., Public School Stadium, 1513 State St., Alton. Ticket needed to enter. (618) 468-7000.
5/20 – Grow Solar Metro East Virtual Solar Power Hour: 1-2 p.m., free virtual event, registration required, www.GrowSolarMetroEast.org.
5/28 – Flow and Restore Yoga: 6 p.m., free virtual event, Zoom Meeting ID: 9772655 7761. (618) 468-6400.
5/31 – Grow Solar Metro East Virtual Solar Power Hour: 6:30-7:30 p.m., free virtual event, registration required, www.GrowSolarMetroEast.org.