Lewis and Clark Community College requires all those visiting campus to complete a daily COVID-19 Self Certification Form. To complete the form and for current information regarding campus operations during the pandemic, please visit lc.edu/coronavirus.com.
16th Annual Virtual Student Art Exhibition: online event through May 6. Work can be viewed at www.lc.edu/art-student. (618) 468-4665.
5/3-5/4 – Free Tulip Bulbs for Garden Volunteers: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monticello Sculpture Gardens, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-3140.
5/4 – Movie: May The 4th Be With You: 7 p.m., The Great Lawn (facing Godfrey Rd.), Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-6400.
5/5 – Flow and Restore Yoga: 6 p.m., free virtual event, Zoom Meeting ID: 9772655 7761. (618) 468-6400.
5/6 – ICCSAA presents: Branding Yourself & Building Your Resume: 2 p.m., free virtual workshop. Join via www.tinyurl.com/iccsaaleaders. (618) 468-6400.
5/11 – Grow Solar Metro East Virtual Solar Power Hour: 10-11 p.m., free virtual event, registration required, www.GrowSolarMetroEast.org.
5/12 – Flow and Restore Yoga: 6 p.m., free virtual event, Zoom Meeting ID: 977 2655 7761. (618) 468-6400.
5/19 – Pre-Commencement Photo Ops with Blazer: 2-5:30 p.m., Godfrey Campus, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-7000.
5/19 – Flow and Restore Yoga: 6 p.m., free virtual event, Zoom Meeting ID: 9772655 7761. (618) 468-6400.
5/19 – 50th Annual Commencement: 7 p.m., Public School Stadium, 1513 State St., Alton. (618) 468-7000.
5/20 – Grow Solar Metro East Virtual Solar Power Hour: 1-2 p.m., free virtual event, registration required, www.GrowSolarMetroEast.org.
5/28 – Flow and Restore Yoga: 6 p.m., free virtual event, Zoom Meeting ID: 9772655 7761. (618) 468-6400.
5/31 – Grow Solar Metro East Virtual Solar Power Hour: 6:30-7:30 p.m., free virtual event, registration required, www.GrowSolarMetroEast.org.