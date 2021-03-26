Lewis and Clark Community College requires all those visiting campus to complete a daily COVID-19 Self Certification Form. To complete the form and for current information regarding campus operations during the pandemic, please visit lc.edu/coronavirus.com.
Recurring event:
2/2-4/14 – Alton Area Tax Project: 5-8 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays; 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Saturdays, Templin Nursing Building, NU201, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. Masks and appointments are required. To schedule, visit https://AltonAreaTaxProject.com/appointment or call (314) 539-4074.
3/27 – NGRREC Seed Swap: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Field Station rooftop, 1 Confluence Way, East Alton. (618) 468-2910.
3/29 – GED with Jill: 11-11:30 a.m., virtual event. Contact Jill Dupy at jidupy@lc.edu for Zoom link.
3/31 – L&C Honors College Informational Meeting: 4 p.m., virtual event, see the L&C Facebook event page for meeting and signup information. jacline@lc.edu.
3/31 – Flow and Restore Yoga: 6 p.m., free virtual event, Zoom Meeting ID: 977 2655 7761. (618) 468-6400.
4/1 – Balance for Busy Students Workshop: 2 p.m., virtual event, Zoom Meeting ID: 968 9490 2679. (618) 468-6400.
4/1 – PTK Blood Drive: 1-5 p.m., The Commons, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey, and in the LeClaire Room, N.O. Nelson Campus, 600 Troy Rd., Edwardsville. (618) 468-4725.
4/1 – Stand-Up Comedy: 6:30 p.m., virtual event, Zoom Meeting ID: 9806 782 2876. Visit L&C Student Activities Facebook page for details. (618) 468-6400.
4/7 – Flow and Restore Yoga: 6 p.m., free virtual event, Zoom Meeting ID: 977 2655 7761. (618) 468-6400.
4/8 – It’s Game Day: 3 p.m., virtual event, Zoom Meeting ID: 990 4344 2982. (618) 468-6400.
4/13 – Poetry Workshop with Ashlee Haze: noon. Visit the L&C Student Activities Facebook page for details. (618) 468-6400.
4/14 – Flow and Restore Yoga: 6 p.m., free virtual event, Zoom Meeting ID: 977 2655 7761. (618) 468-6400.