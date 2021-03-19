Lewis and Clark Community College requires all those visiting campus to complete a daily COVID-19 Self Certification Form. To complete the form and for current information regarding campus operations during the pandemic, please visit lc.edu/coronavirus.com.
Recurring event:
2/2-4/14 – Alton Area Tax Project: 5-8 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays; 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Saturdays, Templin Nursing Building, NU201, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. Masks and appointments are required. To schedule, visit https://AltonAreaTaxProject.com/appointment or call (314) 539-4074.
3/20 – RiverWatch Alton Training Workshop: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., National Great Rivers Research and Education Center, 1 Confluence Way, East Alton. (618) 468-2784.
3/23 – Virtual Switchboard Games: 7 p.m., free virtual event, Zoom Meeting ID: 880 9868 1874. (618) 468-6400.
3/24 – You Have a Voice! Humanities Speech Contest: 3 p.m., virtual event, see the L&C Facebook event page for meeting and signup information. (618) 468-4725.
3/24 – Flow and Restore Yoga: 6 p.m., free virtual event, Zoom Meeting ID: 977 2655 7716. (618) 468-6400.
3/25 – Freestyle Rap Show: 7 p.m., virtual event, Zoom Meeting ID: 985 2659 5297. (618) 468-6400.
3/26 – Fourth Friday Game Night: 7 p.m., virtual event, Zoom Meeting ID: 995 0397 1760. (618) 468-6400.
3/27 – NGRREC Seed Swap: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Field Station rooftop, 1 Confluence Way, East Alton. (618) 468-2910. (This event has been rescheduled from 3/13.)
3/31 – L&C Honors College Informational Meeting: 4 p.m., virtual event, see the L&C Facebook event page for meeting and signup information. jacline@lc.edu.
3/31 – Flow and Restore Yoga: 6 p.m., free virtual event, Zoom Meeting ID: 977 2655 7716. (618) 468-6400.