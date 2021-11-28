Lewis and Clark Community College launched “Blendflex” courses earlier this year, and are expanding the number of courses offered with the option.
Blendflex classes give students the option of online or in-person instruction- or a little bit of both. 360-degree cameras are used by the instructor and speakers in the class that are viewable for remote students, giving them a more robust classroom experience.
Students can decide day-to-day how they would like to attend. Next semester, nearly 40 courses are being offered with their new Blendflex option.
Dean of Liberal Arts, Business and Information Technology Michael Sundbland tells the Big Z Blendflex could be a great option for students who did not like purely online courses.
Spring courses begin January 18th. Those interested in enrolling at LCCC can apply at lc.edu/admissions. A complete course list of Blendflex courses available can also be found at the link.