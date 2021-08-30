Beginning today (Aug 30th), portions of the historic Main Complex at Lewis and Clark Community College’s Godfrey campus will be closed. Upon reopening the campus after being shutdown due to the pandemic, it was determined by college officials that there are numerous health concerns due to natural aging of the 130-year-old building.
LCCC President Ken Trzaska notes that the third and fourth floors of Baldwin and Caldwell Halls are primary areas of concern. Poor ventilation, humid environments, mold, and outdated HVAC systems in that part of the building, have forced the relocation of classes and offices to other parts of the campus.
These areas will be closed until further notice. Students who are currently taking classes in those locations will be notified through their student email of schedule and location changes. The building was originally part of the Monticello Female Seminary founded in 1835, and that current complex was completed in 1890. L&C bought the property and grounds in 1970.