Lewis and Clark Community College’s Adult Education Department is now offering blended learning options for students taking GED courses. Much like other courses at the college, their GED training offerings are now a mix between in-person, online and remote learning.
Students enrolled in HyFlex GED courses can choose daily how they would like to attend class, leaving a lot of flexibility. The GED courses at LCCC are always free, though final testing to earn a high school equivalency degree costs a fee of $120.
Adult Education Coordinator at L&C William Ellington says it’s never been an easier time for someone to get their GED through their program.
HyFlex GED classes are available at locations throughout Madison, Macoupin, Jersey, Greene and Bond Counties. L&C Adult Education is also enrolling students in their YouthBuild program. For more information on Hyflex GED courses, YouthBuild and more, go to lc.edu/GED or call 618-468-4149,