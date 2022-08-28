Illinois RiverWatch offering training for volunteer stream monitors

RiverWatch citizen scientists conduct stream quality testing at Sugar Creek in Champaign County, Ill.

Ever wanted to help monitor streams, but didn’t think you had time to go through training beforehand?

Well, Illinois River Watch is offering three opportunities in September, where the training will be a part of the experience.

Volunteer coordinator Hannah Griffis tells The Big Z more about what’s happening.

The dates and locations are:

September 17: Centennial Park, Swansea

September 22: Piasa Creek, Godfrey

September 24: The Nature Institute, Godfrey

Each event will run from 9am until Noon

To register, visit https://conta.cc/3c2HXZe or email Griffis at hgriffis@lc.edu .