Ever wanted to help monitor streams, but didn’t think you had time to go through training beforehand?
Well, Illinois River Watch is offering three opportunities in September, where the training will be a part of the experience.
Volunteer coordinator Hannah Griffis tells The Big Z more about what’s happening.
The dates and locations are:
September 17: Centennial Park, Swansea
September 22: Piasa Creek, Godfrey
September 24: The Nature Institute, Godfrey
Each event will run from 9am until Noon
To register, visit https://conta.cc/3c2HXZe or email Griffis at hgriffis@lc.edu .