Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey is now enrolling students in their Pharmacy Technician Program for Spring 2022. Students will receive a Certificate of Completion in just one semester upon completion of the program. Pharmacy technicians have an increasing amount of responsibility delegated to them by pharmacists, and well-trained and certified technicians are in high demand.
Course Coordinator for L&C’s Pharmacy Technician Program Dr. Kayci Sackmann tells the Big Z the program is very popular.
Sackmann says there are ample employment opportunities locally for participants upon completion. For more info on L&C’s Pharmacy Tech program, you can contact Sackmann at 468-4933. Walk-in advising and enrollment is also available at L&C Monday through Friday from 8 am to 3:30 pm.