Local high school seniors graduating in May can sign up for college courses at Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey by attending their Early Bird Registration meetups.
L&C Early Bird Registration is back in person this year after two years of being held virtually. Students sign up individually but will visit the campus for a tour based on what high school they attend.
After the tour, financial aid and academic advisors will speak to attendees where they have the option to register for classes. The day’s events are wrapped up with a free lunch and a L&C t-shirt giveaway.
L&C spokesperson Amy Bowling tells the Big Z local students get priority scheduling options.
Marquette students will visit the campus on March 18th, Alton High students on March 25th, Roxana and Civic Memorial students on April 8th, and EA/WR students will attend on April 22nd. Students and parents can register for Early Bird Registration at Lewis and Clark by heading to the link below.