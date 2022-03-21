Based on a referral from the Illinois EPA, the state attorney general’s office has filed suit in Madison County Court over this month’s oil pipeline spill near Edwardsville.
Kwame Raoul’s legal team alleges Marathon Pipe Line LLC created a substantial danger to the environment, as well as public health and welfare, when crude oil was released.
The attorney general’s suit alleges the pipeline released an estimated 163,800 gallons of heavy crude oil to soil, wetlands, and Cahokia Creek, killing at least ten animals and impacting at least 1.6 acres of wetland and 7 miles of the creek.
Raoul says he is committed to ensuring that Marathon is held accountable for the damage it has already done - and preventing it from causing further harm to the public’s health and the environment.
The suit also seeks civil penalties for each alleged violation of the state’s environmental protection act.
Marathon has yet to comment on Friday’s filing.