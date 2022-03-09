Legislation designed to allow tax dollars to pay for public service announcements about proper gun storage practices is now up to the Illinois Senate.
House Bill 4729 requires the Illinois Department of Public Health to develop and implement a two-year statewide safe gun storage public awareness campaign.
State Rep. Kathleen Willis, D-Northlake, is one of the sponsors of the legislation and explained what this bill would do.
"It is a public service campaign so that we can have gun owners understand the importance of safely storing their weapons or their guns," Willis said.
If the measure passed, it would be subject to appropriation but could cost around $3.5 million, Willis said.
Some Republican lawmakers are concerned this campaign could turn from a gun safe campaign to an anti-gun campaign. State Rep. Seth Lewis, R-Bartlett, asked about this concern during House floor debate last week.
"This campaign going from your intent to a negative campaign or an anti-gun campaign, is there any language in this bill that will not turn this into an anti-gun campaign," Lewis asked.
Willis explained that this bill aims at keeping guns out of certain individual's hands like children and not meant to order gun owners around.
"We are making sure that guns stay out of the hands of children or teenagers so that no harm can come to them," Willis said. "So that is what we are looking at."
There was also a growing concern amongst some lawmakers that the General Assembly is going too far using tax dollars in public service campaigns.
"I do not think it is incumbent on this body to once again tell law-abiding gun owners how they need to teach their children," said state Rep. Norine Hammond, R-Macomb.
The legislation passed the House on a 79-25 vote. It's now in the Illinois Senate. Both chambers return Tuesday.