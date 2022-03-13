A Democrat-sponsored bill in the Illinois legislature would allow teachers to be reimbursed by the state for their college tuition costs.
It’s an attempt to address the teacher shortage in Illinois. It would reward those who attended colleges in the state, then stayed to teach.
Republican state representative Avery Bourne of Morrisonville says the program would be too expensive, and potentially open to those who don’t need it.
The bill passed the House, along party lines, and is headed to the Senate.