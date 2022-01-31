Some home builders say it is too soon to require new Illinois buildings to have designated parking spaces for electronic vehicle (EV) charging.
House Bill 3125, sponsored by Rep. Robyn Gabel, D-Evanston, has advanced through the House Energy and Environment Committee. The bill would require newly constructed buildings to set aside a certain number of parking spaces with the capability to meet wiring requirements for electric vehicles.
Dean Graven, president of the Home Builders Association of Illinois, told The Center Square that it is too soon to require specific wiring for mandated EV chargers. Fewer than 1% of Americans now drive electric vehicles, Graven said. Many different EV manufacturers are producing electric vehicles – all with distinctive charging requirements.
“All we’re trying to say is, ‘let’s do something with common sense, provide a pathway – called a conduit – so that the set-up is there, and the consumer can buy what they want down the road,’” Graven said.
At this juncture, mandating that builders install wiring does not make sense, Graven said.
“We have no idea how many amps will be needed,” he said. “If we put something in, will it be enough? Will it be too much? They are going to have to have an electrician come back and change everything out again.”
The situation reminds Graven of the 1980s, when VHS and Betamax were duking it out to be the dominant video recorder. What will the car market look like in 10 or 15 years, he said? No one knows.
Toyota, one of the largest vehicle manufacturers in the world, has said they are prioritizing hydrogen cell technology over electric, Graven said.
“Hydrogen is the one element in the universe that there is more of than anything else,” Graven said. “So, could that happen to us? We’re all EV, and then in 10 years, hydrogen comes along?”
Graven said builders can’t predict the future.
“Let’s provide a pathway for future technology to have whatever people want: hydrogen cell technology or electric charging,” he said.
As long as today’s mandate can accommodate technology as it progresses, and as long as the legislative solution is cost-effective for builders, builders are willing to work to meet the need, Graven said.
“We’re willing to work with them on this, but we need to know more about it,” he said.
Under the bill as it now stands, all parking spaces would have to be EV-capable with a smaller number required to be EV-ready. Gabel said she is working on the bill and hopes to bring it before the full House later this year.