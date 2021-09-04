Illinois students K-12 will soon be able to take five “mental health days” off from school. A bill signed by Governor Pritzker last month will allow for five excused absences from school without the need for a doctor’s note beginning in January 2022.
Supporters of the measure cite the stress that the COVID-19 pandemic has placed on children throughout the state and country. Examples include cancelled sporting and club events, isolation, and other interruptions to normal life.
The hope for this bill is for children to get the help they need. At the beginning of the pandemic, mental health emergencies skyrocketed from months March through May.
According to the Fox 2, mental health emergencies increased 24% for kids aged 5 to 11 years old and 31% for kids 12 to 17.
The new Illinois mental health bill will be going into effect at the beginning of the new year.