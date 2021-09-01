September 11 will be the final Lucy Haskell Playhouse open house of the season. The playhouse is located at the park bearing its name on Henry Street in Alton and will welcome visitors that day from 10am – noon.
Playhouse Committee co-chair Margaret Hopkins tells The Big Z the crowds have been decent for this year’s open houses.
The theme for the final open house will be “Lucy Haskell Lends a Hand.” They will be collection nonperishable food items to be donated to the Crisis Food Center. All donors will receive a hand-held flag as a thank you.