After more than a year of waiting, the Alton YWCA Women of Distinction celebration will be held at the end of the month. The honorees will all be celebrated at a dinner on August 26 at Julia’s Banquet Center in East Alton. There are 15 women that will be honored from the class of 2021, plus an additional 12 from 2020.
YWCA Executive Director Dorothy Hummel tells the Big Z it will be a special night with two years’ classes in attendance.
She adds that if the event would be called off, refunds would be available, but hopes that will not be a concern. Tickets are $65 per person or $520 for a table of eight. The deadline for reservations is next Friday, August 13, and can be made by calling 465-7774 or at www.altonywca.com