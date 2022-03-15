Land of Lincoln Honor Flight (LLHF) is yet another organization that is making a comeback to normal operations post-COVID pandemic.
The non-profit group takes WWII, Korean era, and Vietnam era veterans from Springfield to Washington DC free of charge to visit the memorials that honor their service.
The plan was to do seven flights this year, but they had to cut it down to five. Veterans that were scheduled for flights in 2020 will be given first priority, but there is still space on the flights, and they are accepting applications. The group did not fly in 2021.
LLHF President Joan Bortolon says in a normal, pre-COVID year, they usually would do six flights.
The organization is run by an all-volunteer team and receives no federal, state, or local funding. Keeping administrative costs low, 99% of money raised by the company supports flight costs.
Applications for WWII, Korean, and Vietnam era veterans who would like to participate in an upcoming flight can head to the link below, or call 217-585-1219.