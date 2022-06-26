Lewis and Clark Community College (L&C) plans to welcome new and returning students to their Godfrey campus on July 14th for their annual Summerfest.
Summerfest offers express registration to prepare students for the Fall semester. Students can meet with program representatives and advisors, fill out financial aid forms, tour the campus facilities, and complete any other last-minute paperwork needed to start classes in August.
L&C Recruiter Amy Bowling says it's easy to register for classes at Summerfest.
While registration is available online, Bowling says students new to the college will find the streamlined enrollment process at Summerfest helpful.
Summerfest 2022 will take place from 3 to 6 pm in the Commons and Grove areas of the McPike Math and Science Complex at LCCC in Godfrey on Thursday, July 14th.
For more information you can visit lc.edu/summerfest/