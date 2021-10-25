Here’s something to do Thursday night, October 28th. Lewis and Clark Community College’s Diversity Council is co-sponsoring a showing of the 2011 documentary called “The Pruitt-Igoe Myth.” It’ll be from 5-7 pm, plus a virtual discussion with filmmaker Chad Friedrichs afterward from 7-8 pm. They’ll be showing the film inside L&C’s Ringhausen Music Building Atrium and on Zoom.
The college’s diversity council chair Peter Hussey tells The Big Z he’s hopeful it’ll spark further discussion about the history and culture of systemic racism and the stigmas surrounding poverty and public housing.
RSVP’s are required to attend the event, but there's no charge to join in.
Send an e-mail to associate sociology professor Jen Cline: jacline@lc.edu to get signed-up. Or here's a link: https://bit.ly/ThePruitt-IgoeMyth .