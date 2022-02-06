February is “Black History Month.” And you can always count on Lewis and Clark Community College to fill the 28-day span with special observances.
Student activities director Jared Henning tells the Big Z, there are fewer events this year due to the pandemic, but the quality remains top-notch.
Coming up Wednesday, communications expert DC Cooper will be speaking at Reid Memorial Library from 11 am until noon.
On Thursday, Alton Mayor David Goins will be in the library from 11 am until noon, talking about his background in law enforcement and how he made the transition into governing.
On February 16 from 11:30 am until 1:00 pm in The Commons, Big George Brock Jr. and the NGK Band will perform and discuss various styles of blues music.
The ever-popular Underground Railroad Tour is February 17th from 1-3 pm. It's free, but an RSVP is required. E-mail jhenning@lc.edu to save a spot.
There's a Soul Food Dinner on February 22nd at 3:30 pm in Riverbend Arena.
And the month ends with a Red Cross Blood Drive on February 28th from 10 am until 2 pm. Students and the community are invited to participate.
Mask-wearing is required at all events.