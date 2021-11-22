The City of Wood River will celebrate ‘Small Business Saturday’ this weekend while simultaneously kicking off the beginning of the Christmas season. Event organizers want attendees to enjoy a day of “shopping small, eating local and supporting the community”.
Downtown Wood River Christmas is a brand-new event that will be held on a closed off Ferguson Street in the Downtown Wood River business district. Stores and businesses in the area will be holding various promotions to attract attendees.
Event spokesman Andrew Russell talks about some of the features at Downtown Wood River Christmas.
Besides photos with Santa, and a petting zoo, there will also be food and drink from Fire and Smoke BBQ, the S’mores Shack and the Wood River Police Association. Downtown Wood River Christmas will run from 10 am to 4 pm next Saturday the 27th.