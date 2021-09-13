Two officers were injured while responding to a large fight Saturday night at the Expo. According to a statement from Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido, at about 10:30 p.m., officers assigned to work the event witnessed a large fight occurring. As they moved to disperse the crowd, some were punched and spat on while arresting the juveniles involved.
The crowd of people either involved in or watching the fight had grown to about 70 people at the height of the incident. The crowd finally dispersed as other nearby police agencies arrived to assist. The suspects arrested will not be identified because they are minors.