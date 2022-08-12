Some Illinois corn and soybean farmers experienced drought conditions this July with farms in Champaign, Iroquois and Vermillion counties enduring “severe drought” conditions.
“They have been dry when the corn crop is trying to pollinate and make grain. And that’s probably had an impact on the yield there,” Mark Schleusener, Illinois state statistician of USDA NASS, told The Center Square.
The Illinois Drought Monitor report released on Aug. 4 showed that 75% or more of Champaign County experienced “severe drought,” or D2 conditions, in July, he said.
LaSalle, McLean and Logan counties reported extremely dry conditions in July, Schleusener said. Parts of Tazewell County were also impacted.
Wet conditions this past spring meant a late start for planting this year.
July's heat and drought affected younger corn and soybean plants.
When developing plants endure both heat and lack of rain at the same time, corn progression is affected, Schleusener said.
About 25 days after silking, a corn kernel’s milky inside starts changing to a starchy, doughy consistency. Lack of rain impedes that process. Without adequate moisture, not all the ears of corn will develop to a healthy length of 8 to 9 inches.
Growing conditions were better last year, when Illinois had more rain, Schleusener said. In spite of lack of rain in a few counties, crop conditions have been "pretty good" in Illinois so far this year, he said.
“Every year there are some places that are too dry,” Schleusener said. “Hopefully, where it is dry, the crops can manage it.”
Across the Illinois corn belt this summer, 75% of the crop is rated in good to excellent condition, he said. For soybeans, 70% were rated in good to excellent condition on Aug. 8.
Illinois farmers are in much better shape than farmers in Missouri and Iowa where drought is more widespread, Schleusener said.
“A fair amount of Missouri is in what they call ‘extreme drought,’ a level worse that what we experienced in a small portion of Illinois,” he said. “There’s a portion of Iowa in ‘extreme drought.”