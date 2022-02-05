A Sangamon County judge granted a temporary restraining order Friday that halts the enforcement of mask mandates in Illinois schools.
The order follows parents filing suit against more than 150 school districts, the governor, and the state board of education. Their argument is that the state has no due process for the mandate.
The judge’s ruling Friday says defendants cannot order school districts to require their students and teachers to wear masks unless there’s a quarantine order from a local health department.
Governor J.B. Pritzker’s office is asking the Illinois attorney general’s office to seek an expedited appeal, saying the mask mandate in schools is an essential tool to keep people safe.
Illinois Federation of Teachers president Dan Montgomery issued a statement that reads in part, “We believe what the judge ordered is legally-faulty and a threat to public health, and most importantly, a threat to keeping Illinois schools open for in-person learning.”