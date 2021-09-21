A long-time fixture in Upper Alton has died Joey, or Charley Moyer was affectionately known at The Can Man. Suffering from cerebral palsy, he died on Thursday in Wilmington, North Carolina at the age of 76.
Moyer had moved there about 5 years ago, according to retired businessman Dale Neudecker, who helped Moyer for years with a place for his can business and a place to stay. Neudecker tells The Big Z Moyer was invited to go to North Carolina by former Altonian Pat Lowery and her husband Roger.
Moyer was also the inspiration for the law in Illinois making it a crime to assault a disabled person, after he had been beaten up in his apartment several years ago. Moyer’s remains will be interned at the Oakwood Cemetery, with services to be held at a later date.