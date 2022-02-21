There’s a lot of work planned at Jerseyville’s water treatment plant.
Illinois American Water says it’s investing more than $16million to upgrade the system.
The company took over Jerseyville’s water and wastewater systems two years ago. Illinois American states its goal is to provide customers with the best product possible at a good value.
Company spokesperson Terry Mackin tells The Big Z about upgrades to the chemical and lime feed systems at the water treatment plant.
In addition, Mackin says variable frequency drive updates in the Jerseyville service area should eliminate the need for constant speed pumping.
Illinois American previously announced construction is underway at a new $8 million operations and distribution center in Jerseyville. It’s located at 501 Mound Street.