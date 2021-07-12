The Jersey County Fair Parade steps off at 6 p.m. Tuesday through downtown Jerseyville to officially kick off the annual fair. Although the fair actually began on Sunday with a focus on the livestock, most who attend will do so between Tuesday and Sunday's Demolition Derby. The annual Talent Show will follow the parade, beginning around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday at the grandstand.
There will be tractors, floats, livestock, and beauty queen candidates making their way along the parade route. Jersey County Fair Board President Phil Ringhausen says the parade will draw a big crowd, so get there early if you can:
The fair includes plenty of free attractions in addition to the grandstand events. Admission to the fairgrounds is $2 per person, which does not include admission to most events at the Grandstand. For more information go to www.jerseycountyfair.com