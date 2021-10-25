To honor its’ members who fund their operations, the Jacoby Arts Center are throwing a Halloween Parade Watch Party next Saturday during the Alton parade.
The watch party held at Jacoby will feature a costume contest with prizes, a cash bar, other refreshments, and a front row seat for the parade. Attendees can also enjoy the ‘spooktacular’ art exhibit “Phantasmagoria: Folklore and Local Legends” currently on display at the center.
Director at Jacoby Arts Center Rachel Lappin tells us more details.
The members only Halloween Parade Watch Party is next Saturday October 30th at the Jacoby Arts Center located at 627 E. Broadway. Doors will open at 6 pm with the parade starting at 7 pm.
You can sign up here to become a Jacoby Arts Center Member where you can also RSVP for the watch party. For more info you can call the Jacoby Arts Center at 465-5222.