This is Child Passenger Safety Week. It's estimated that four out of five car seats are not installed correctly, putting kids in danger. That's why the Illinois Department of Transportation is focusing on the issue this week, and holding "Seat Check Saturday" this weekend, according to spokesman Paul Wappel.
Car seat safety technicians will be available around the state, helping parents make sure they have the right size seat and that it's being used correctly. Go to buckleupsaturdayillinois.org for more information.