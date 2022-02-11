Illinois State Police are still trying to determine who fired the shots that killed a Greenville woman Thursday night and set-off a bizarre chain of events.
Troopers said Friday afternoon while responding a “shots fired” call around 7:30 pm, they found a woman dead in the 600 block of East South Street.
It was later learned a red Dodge Challenger believed to be involved in a separate shooting, had fled the scene.
Troopers say a 33-year-old man who was in the area when the fatal shooting occurred, hid from police at a friend’s house, until early Friday. He has since been released from custody after questioning.
As for the red Dodge Challenger, Wood River Police spotted the car about ninety minutes after the fatal shooting. It eluded police from several agencies until crashing in another part of Madison County.
State police say the driver, a 25-year-old Greenville man, died at a hospital.
His passenger, a 23-year-old Anna man, is recovering.
The Bond County Coroner’s office Friday released the name of the shooting victim as 37-year-old Laquita Sullivan of Greenville.
Investigators ask anyone with information on the case to call 314-725-TIPS.