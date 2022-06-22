The Illinois State Police is urging motorists to tamper down the road rage. According to the state police, there’s been an increase in road rage incidents that have escalated to gun violence.
Trooper Rodger Goines says you should try to avoid drivers who are tailgating, speeding, and cutting off other vehicles.
And if you can’t get away from that driver…
If you think you’re being followed by an aggressive driver, the state police recommends driving to the nearest police station if possible or pulling over into a well-lit area and calling 9-1-1.