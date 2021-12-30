Madison County wants to help you recycle your Christmas tree. Now through January 14th there will be 34 locations in townships and municipalities throughout the county where you can take your Christmas tree for recycling.
All lights and ornaments must be removed prior to drop-off, and pine wreaths, pine roping, or other landscape waste is prohibited. Chris Doucleff, Madison County Building and Zoning Administrator says this is an easy and responsible way to dispose of your live tree.
This program has been going on for almost 25 years. Madison County residents can drop off trees at the following locations:
- Alhambra/Alhambra Township: Village Maintenance Shed, 421 Elm St, Alhambra, curbside can be requested by calling 488-3505
- Alton: (5 Locations) Riverview Park, Haskell Park, James Killion Park at Salu, Milton Park, and the Former Great Central Lumber lot at the foot of Henry St.
- Chouteau Township: Township Garage, 906 Thorngate Rd., Granite City
- Collinsville: (2 Locations) Willoughby Farm, 631 Willoughby Lane & Woodland Park, 2 Pine Lake Road, by the Fletcher Field parking lot
- Collinsville Township: Collinsville Township Road District, 1407 N Bluff Rd, Collinsville, Curbside pickup for unincorporated Collinsville Township ONLY