Hundreds of people lined the Expressway in Bethalto Saturday afternoon for the villages’ first-ever Christmas parade. The event was organized by the Bethalto Spirit group kicked off the opening of the Bethalto Spirit Christmas Village in Central Park. Bethalto Spirit member Rachel Roose organized the event.
10-year-old Laurali and her mother Nicole came all the way from Staunton.
Santa Claus anchored the parade and flipped the switch to light up the village Christmas tree. Christmas Village will be open each Saturday and Sunday from 5 to 8 p.m. through December 18.