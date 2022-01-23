The U.S. Army Corps says $732,000 will be spent on creating a second lock on the Mississippi River at Winfield Missouri.

The project will allow for two-way traffic and be bigger than the current lock there, making it easier for modern barges to pass through.

The money’s coming from the federal infrastructure bill.

Illinois Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (D-Moline) says the upgrade is sorely-needed.

U.S. Senator Roy Blunt (R-Missouri) is hopeful the new lock at Winfield will lower transportation costs for farmers.

The Army Corps says the project will take roughly five to seven years to complete.