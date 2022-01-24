It’s called the Move Over Law, or Scott’s Law, and Illinois State Police say drivers need to be aware of it.
The 2002 law was passed to protect state police and all emergency responders who assist vehicles on the sides of roadways.
If there is a vehicle stopped by the side of the road with hazard lights on, motorists are required to slow down and move to the adjacent lane – if it is safe to do so, Trooper Haylie Polistina of Illinois State Police, said.
“People are not aware that that is the law,” Polistina told The Center Square. “We are trying to make the public aware.”
Scott’s Law is named for Chicago Fire Lt. Scott Gillen, who was killed while responding at a crash scene on the Dan Ryan Expressway two days before Christmas in 2000.
This year Illinois State Police are thinking particularly of Trooper Brian Frank, who has had three brain surgeries and is still in critical condition after being hit this past February, while responding to an accident.
Polistina said a lot of motorists are driving recklessly, and not taking winter roadway conditions seriously.
“It can be a very scary thing to be on the side of the road, getting out of your vehicle to go help someone and worried that someone is going to hit you in the process,” Polistina said.
Polistina said people should think twice about heading out on the roadways when the weather is bad.
Last summer, lawmakers added a mandatory community service requirement for any motorist who is found guilty of endangering state police and other emergency responders who are stopped on the roadways.
Polistina said too many motorists are not aware that Scott’s Law requires them to slow down when they see hazard lights.
“We just want people to know that there is a law,” she said. “No matter if it is a police officer, an [Illinois Department of Transportation] worker or just a stranded motorist, we need to be moving over for everyone.”