There’ll be a big disruption for Link card users in Illinois this weekend.
Schnucks informed The Big Z that the Link- SNAP- EBT system will be down Saturday night (August 20) at eleven through Sunday night (August 21) at six.
So, all Illinois Link card vendors, including Schnucks, will not be able to process SNAP and EBT transactions during the outage.
However, all Link benefits that were available to customers prior to the downtime will still be available after the outage is complete on Sunday night.
The Illinois Link helpline for questions is 1-800-678-5465.