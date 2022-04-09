The Illinois General Assembly debated until the early-morning hours Saturday before passing a new state budget, which includes more than $1.8 billion in tax relief.
Some of the provisions are temporary, such as lifting the one-percent grocery tax for year, and delaying a scheduled increase in the gas tax until January.
The budget doubles the property tax rebate up to $300 and sends a one-time payment of at least $50 to most individuals, and $100 per child.
The earned income tax credit, which helps low-income working families, will be expanded, and there will also be a sales tax holiday for bask to school purchases in August.