A new report on the best and worst states for health care gives favorable reviews for Illinois.
The financial website MoneyGeek analyzed a wide array of statistics, from health outcomes, to health access and cost to determine how states rank in terms of health care.
MoneyGeek also consulted health industry experts to understand some of the potential choices states are making to affect their local health care systems for better or worse.
The report ranked Illinois as the 11th best state for health care with a score of 80.8.
“Illinois ranked 17th for outcomes, 21st for costs and 16th for access,” said Doug researcher Milnz.
Illinois recently dispersed $49 million in federal funding for health care programs and initiatives around the state. Officials said the money will be used in a wide range of programs that aim to keep Illinoisans healthy.
The report said the top three states for health care were Hawaii (99), Iowa (95.4), and Colorado (91.6).
States that fare worse on MoneyGeek’s health care rankings tend to have higher costs for less access and higher rates of medical conditions like diabetes and obesity. The worst states for healthcare are concentrated regionally, with 8 of the 10 clustered in the South and Southeast.
The report said West Virginia (1) has the worst health care in the nation. Though West Virginia ranks No. 6 for accessibility, it has the worst health outcomes in the country and the highest average private health insurance premiums in the U.S. at $8,546, with 48% of its population on public healthcare.
https://www.moneygeek.com/insurance/health/analysis/2022-top-states-health-care/