State Representative Amy Elik (R-Fosterburg) says the term “GED” will soon be a thing of the past, in Illinois.
A bill Elik sponsored changes all references to the high school equivalency certificate to the “State of Illinois High School Diploma.”
The Illinois Community College Board says GED recipients have faced discrimination over the years, based on the name of the credential, rather than the educational level demonstrated by the earner.
Board officials say employers seem to prefer the word “diploma.”
The legislation also provides that a high school equivalency certificate from another state will be equivalent to a “State of Illinois High School Diploma.”