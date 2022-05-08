Illinois American Water has been awarded by J.D. Power for customer satisfaction the 3rd year in a row. The utility was ranked first among large water utilities in the Midwest. The company made a statement commending their employees for customer commitment and hard work. Besides ranking #1 in the “Midwest Large region”, IAW also outdid competitors in J.D. Power’s factor measurement, coming in first in five out of six categories.
Illinois American Water spokesperson Karen Cotton tells us what factors come into play from J.D. Power
Illinois American Water has come in first in the J.D. Power ranking four times since the category was introduced in 2016; 2016, 2020, 2021 and 2022. Cotton reminds us that IAW’s customers are their neighbors, friends, and family and they take delivering safe drinking water very seriously.