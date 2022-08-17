Work to separate the Alton combined sewer system and install new sanitary sewers continues this week.
Illinois American Water says Belle Street between 8th and 9th Street is now closed. 9th Street remains closed from Alton Street eastward to George. And, Ninth Street will stay closed to all traffic east of Piasa Street to Market as well as immediately west of Piasa.
Meanwhile… the water company says 4th Street east of Piasa Street is back open.
Fifth Street near the intersection of Belle from south of Fifth north to 6th Street is closed.
Third Street between Belle and Piasa also remains closed.
Illinois American says the contractor has run into some challenges while excavating on Third Street. Numerous abandoned old utility lines and an old brick cistern were uncovered recently.
To support worker safety, progress has been slowed some, but all efforts are being made to be completed on Third Street in the next couple of weeks, with Belle Street a couple of weeks after that.